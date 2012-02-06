(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' long-term rating to Cleveland, Ohio's series 2012A airport system revenue refunding bonds, issued for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A-' long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on the airport's revenue bonds outstanding and its 'AAA' rating on certain bonds based on the application of joint criteria. The outlook is stable. "The ratings reflect our view of the airport's solid liquidity and good market position, as well as its relatively high air carrier concentration, high debt burden, and high airline cost structure," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mary Ellen Wriedt. The series 2012A bonds are being issued to refund the airport's 2000A bonds outstanding. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria: Joint Support Criteria Update, April 22, 2009

