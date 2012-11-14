Nov 14 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve
Matbaacilik A.S. (Hurriyet) to Positive from Stable and affirmed its
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'B+'. The agency has also affirmed Hurriyet's National Long-term rating at
'A(tur)' and revised its Outlook to Positive.
The ratings reflect the company's leading market position in the newspaper
segment but still high FFO adjusted net leverage at YE 2012 of 4.5x. The
Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that this will substantially
reduce in 2013, mainly from the sale of real estate.
Hurriyet's Long-Term IDRs are at the same level as the IDRs of its parent
company, Dogan Yayin Holding AS (DYH, 'B+'/Positive), in line with Fitch's
parent and subsidiary rating linkage criteria. DYH and its flagship newspaper
have an established strong rating linkage as DYH guarantees Hurriyet's bank
debt. (DYH holds 67% of Hurriyet).
There has been a structural trend of falling circulation and declining share of
newspapers in local advertising market spending relative to television and the
internet. Fitch expects this to continue as the internet increases its share of
advertising spending to 20% by 2016.
The same trends apply to TME, which has also experienced a structural decline in
operating margins due to price-based competition and the negative impact of the
internet. TME's revenue has suffered significantly due to elevated competition
from online classifieds and the stabilisation of the business is the main
concern in the medium term. TME faces direct competition from the internet,
mainly in the lucrative Moscow region where EBITDA is nearly breakeven at H112.
Hurriyet's strong free cash flow (FCF) generation capability is hindered by
falling EBITDA margins due to rising newsprint prices and falling circulation,
as a result of the structural decline in the print business as well as the
pressure on the EBITDA of its main subsidiary, Trader Media East (TME). However,
the company is still able to generate significant free cash flow due to low
capex requirements and positive working capital.
Hurriyet's maturities are concentrated in 2013 and 2014 at USD154m and USD64m,
respectively. The group's consolidated cash position of USD50m at H112, expected
proceeds from the sale of its real estate and annual FCF generation capability
are adequate to offset any liquidity needs by end-2014.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Exposure to DYH group-wide risks is a significant credit constraint on
Hurriyet due to the strong rating links between the company and DYH.
Consequently, an upgrade of DYH's rating would have direct implications for
Hurriyet's ratings.
- A reduction of FFO adjusted net leverage to 2x supported by FCF and higher
EBITDA margins, and a turnaround of TME through its online strategy would also
be positive for the standalone ratings, but it is already captured in the
current rating.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Exposure to DYH group-wide risks is a significant credit constraint on
Hurriyet due to the strong rating links between the company and DYH.
Consequently, a downgrade of DYH's rating would have direct implications for
Hurriyet's ratings.