Nov 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ABOVE
AVERAGE residential subprime, special, subordinate-lien, and manufactured
housing (MH) rankings and stable outlook on Green Tree Servicing LLC (Green
Tree), a wholly owned subsidiary of Walter Investment Management Corp., are not
immediately affected by the Oct. 24, 2012, announcement that Walter Investment
Management Corp. and Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC were jointly awarded the highest
and best bid for GMAC Mortgage LLC (GMACM) in a bankruptcy court sponsored
auction.
GMACM is a mortgage servicing subsidiary of Residential Capital LLC (ResCap),
which is the residential mortgage subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc. The bid,
with a purchase price of $3 billion, is subject to definitive documentation
and bankruptcy court approval. The sale approval hearing before the bankruptcy
court is set for Nov. 19, 2012.
Standard & Poor's previously lowered its residential prime, subprime, special,
and subordinate-lien mortgage loan servicer rankings on GMACM to AVERAGE from
ABOVE AVERAGE on May 4, 2012, and assigned a negative outlook to the rankings.
Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the situation and will take ranking
actions as appropriate based on our assessment of the impact that this
acquisition will have on Green Tree's servicing operations.