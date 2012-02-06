(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We understand that TCO Funding Corp., an entity formed by U.S.-based Tensar Corp. to comply with Islamic Shari'ah financing rules, has not made a quarterly amortization payment on its first-lien term loan.

-- We view the missed principal payment as a payment default under our criteria.

-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. to 'SD' (selective default) and the rating on TCO Funding Corp.'s first-lien term loan to 'D' (default).

-- We also removed the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. and the issue-level rating on TCO Funding Corp.'s first-lien term loan from CreditWatch developing.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Alpharetta, Ga.-based Tensar Corp. to 'SD' from 'CCC'. We also lowered the issue-level rating on TCO Funding Corp.'s first-lien term loan to 'D' from 'B-.' At the same time, we removed the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. and the issue-level rating on TCO Funding Corp.'s first-lien term loan from CreditWatch, where they were placed with developing implications on Oct. 11, 2011. The rating actions follow our understanding that TCO Funding Corp., an entity formed to comply with Islamic Shari'ah financing rules, did not make its recently due quarterly amortization payment on its first-lien term loan. As a result, we lowered the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. to 'SD' because it is our understanding that TCO Funding Corp. has paid interest on its term loan, as well as interest and principal on other issues. In accordance with our criteria, we lowered the issue-level rating on the term loan to 'D', since we view a principal payment as unlikely within a five-day grace period. Tensar Corp. announced in October that it was seeking to raise $300 million in senior secured credit facilities to refinance its existing debt. Should Tensar complete its refinancing, we will reassess its credit quality and assign new ratings reflecting our view of the company's operating prospects, capital structure, and liquidity position. Alternatively, we could lower the corporate credit rating to 'D' from 'SD' if TCO Funding Corp. stops making future interest and principal payments, or if the company files for bankruptcy. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

