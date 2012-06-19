(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM Grupo Banco Popular EMPRESAS 1's notes as follows: EUR218,345,738 class A2 notes (ISIN ES0347843015): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative EUR28,800,000 class B notes (ISIN ES0347843023): affirmed at 'AA-sf', Outlook Negative EUR27,000,000 class C notes (ISIN ES0347843031): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR54,900,000 class D notes (ISIN ES0347843049): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR32,400,000 class E notes (ISIN ES0347843056): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned RE100% The ratings on the class A2 and B notes are capped at 'AA-sf' due to the five-notch differential between Spain's sovereign rating of 'BBB'/Negative and the highest achievable structured finance ratings. The ratings cap reflects the agency's concerns that the weakening sovereign increases the likelihood of extreme macro-economic events that could undermine the performance of the securitisations. The Negative Outlook assigned to class A2 and B reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating. The affirmations of the class C and D notes reflect the increasing credit enhancement levels and robustness of the transaction. The notes can withstand Fitch's assumptions on default probability, recovery and correlation stresses. The class E notes were issued to fund the reserve and their repayment would be dependent upon the level of the reserve fund at maturity and amount of recoveries realised on defaulted assets. As of April 2012, the level of short-term delinquencies has largely been stable, while higher delinquency buckets have been gradually increasing since the last review. The 90+-days in arrears bucket currently has EUR7.68m impairments and Fitch views some of these loans as likely to migrate into default in line with the observed trend. Current defaults have decreased to EUR32.30m compared with EUR39.48m a year ago while recoveries from worked out assets increased with the weighted average recovery rate currently at 50%. The portfolio is 97% secured on first lien property collateral with a weighted average loan-to-value of 37%. The reserve fund is currently at the required level of EUR45m but can amortise to an absolute floor of EUR22.5m if the 90+-day delinquency rate is below 1% (currently 2.4%) and the reserve has been replenished to the required amount at the previous interest payment date. Fitch analysed the structure with a reduced reserve fund and the current ratings of the notes can withstand the potential step down in the reserve. As the transaction continues to deleverage, borrower and industry concentrations are steadily increasing with the top 20 obligors making up 21% of the portfolio and exposure to real estate at 24%. All the notes pass Fitch's stresses on borrower concentration at a stressed recovery. Recoveries for loans secured by first-lien mortgages were adjusted for market value stresses based on the agency's criteria. Loans with second-lien mortgages and other types of collateral were treated as unsecured. IM Grupo Banco Popular EMPRESAS 1 is a cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR1.8bn static pool of SME loans granted by six entities of Grupo Banco Popular which have since merged with Banco Popular Espanol SA ('BBB-' /Negative/'F3'). Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: Transaction trustee reports provided by InterMoney Titulizacion S.G.F.T Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 01 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO here Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here (New York Ratings Team)