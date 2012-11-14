Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will host one of its European Structured Finance Investor Breakfast Seminars on Wednesday Nov. 28, 2012, in London. Registration and breakfast will be from 9.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., and the presentations and Q&A will run from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. The presentations at this seminar will be: -- "S&P's New European CMBS and Property Evaluation Criteria" by Anne Horlait, director; and -- "Update on Dutch RMBS" by Arnaud Checconi, associate director and Nadezhda Aleshina, associate director. Please note that this is an investor-only event. Pre-registration and confirmation are required to attend this complimentary seminar. Registration forms and a full agenda are available by contacting Jessica Tailor at Jessica_Tailor@standardandpoors.com or on +44 (0) 20-7176-7246. Alternatively, visit www.standardandpoors.com. We look forward to your attendance.