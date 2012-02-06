(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'BBB' rating to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (BBB/Stable/A-3) senior unsecured notes due February 2017. The rating on the notes is the same as the counterparty credit rating on Banco Santander Brasil. This reflects our view that the notes will rank on par with Banco Santander Brasil's other senior unsecured debt. It also reflects our assessment that the notes will be direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations of the bank. The bank plans to use the proceeds for general banking purposes. Our ratings on Banco Santander Brasil reflect its status as a core subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A. (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+), as well as its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define them), relative to other banks in the Brazilian financial system. Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) owns 81.4% of Banco Santander Brasil. Its status as a core subsidiary of the parent enhances its financial flexibility. The Brazilian subsidiary contributed a sizable portion, about 25%, to its parent's consolidated attributable profit (profits available for distribution to shareholders after the deduction of company taxes, preference dividends, and any other provisions) in fiscal 2011. We expect that it will continue to provide a high proportion of consolidated profits and capital, and that it will be a significant growth propellant for its parent. Banco Santander Brasil enjoys a significant market position as the fourth largest Brazilian bank (excluding BNDES and CEF). Banco Santander Brasil has approximately 9% of Brazil's banking system's total assets-- behind state-owned Banco do Brasil (about 18%), Itau Unibanco (about 16%), and Banco Bradesco (about 13%). In addition, we also consider Banco Santander's business activities and geographic diversification strong because the bank operates through three business units: commercial banking, global wholesale banking, and asset management and insurance. An extensive network of about 2,200 branches, 1,500 PABs (small branches located within corporate customers' sites), and 18,000 ATMs throughout the country support Banco Santander Brasil. For the complete credit rationale on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., please see "Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Rating Is Raised To 'BBB' On Revised Banking Criteria; Off Watch, Outlook Stable," published Nov. 29, 2011 on Ratings Direct on the Global Credit Portal. RATINGS LIST Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3 New Rating sr unsecd notes due 2017 BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)