BRIEF-Stratech Group requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMS Quarterly Insights here Fitch Ratings published its 'EMS Quarterly Insights' report today. This report provides a detailed comparison and discussion of operating performance metrics for six North American EMS companies. Fitch estimates these companies in aggregate accounted for roughly 37% of the electronic manufacturing services industry in 2011. The report, 'EMS Quarterly Insights' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Brian Taylor, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0620 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected a Justice Department request to suspend Seattle courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries until an appeals court has fully reviewed it.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.