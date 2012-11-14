Overview
-- We consider there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Italian
government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP) in the event of financial stress.
-- We are affirming the long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on CDP
at 'BBB+/A-2'.
-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the negative outlook on the
Republic of Italy.
Rating Action
On Nov. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA
(CDP). The outlook remains negative.
Rationale
The ratings on Italy-based lending institution, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA
(CDP), are based on an equalization with the unsolicited long-term sovereign
credit rating on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2), reflecting our
opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Italian
government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in an
event of financial stress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating
approach is based on our view of CDP's:
-- "Critical" role through its public policy mandate. CDP is the main
finance provider for national and local infrastructure projects undertaken by
regional governments, local authorities, and public-law entities. CDP's
exposure to state risk on the asset side is substantial, accounting for about
one-half of its loan portfolio.
-- "Integral" link with the Italian government. The government is legally
required to be the majority state owner, and provides an explicit guarantee on
the vast majority of CDP's obligations. The Italian state also exercises
operational and management control and tight supervision over the CDP.
In its "segregated activity" (SA), CDP provides loans to state, local, and
regional governments and public-law entities for the financing of capital
investments. This is CDP's traditional, publicly mandated lending activity,
accounting for 95% of the loan book as of end-June 2012. CDP refinances SA
loans through sovereign-guaranteed postal savings instruments, capturing the
savings of the general public, as well as through covered bonds. The vast
majority of CDP's liabilities are made up of these postal savings instruments.
Since 2009, a number of regulatory changes have widened the scope of projects
eligible for funding through CDP's SA to include, among others, operations
undertaken in conjunction with and co-financed by EU member states and
institutions, projects carried out via public-private partnerships, financing
of small and midsize enterprises through commercial banks, and the provision
of additional support for exporters. In 2010, CDP amended its articles of
association to allow its participation in investment funds whose purposes
coincide with those of CDP. In 2011, its operations were extended to acquiring
equity holdings in companies of major national interest with stable financial
positions and growth potential. In our view, this extension of eligible
projects funded through the SA indicates the government's desire to make
increased use of the extensive liquidity available to CDP, and keep the
borrowing off its own balance sheet. Projects under the new remit can now be
undertaken on the basis of long-term economic value as well as more usual
financial eligibility criteria, which could increase the risk undertaken on
the loan portfolio from extremely low levels.
Through its infrastructure or "ordinary activity" (OA), CDP provides funding
to private- or public-infrastructure concessionaires. OA loans are financed
through borrowings without explicit sovereign guarantees and account for 5% of
the loan book. In principle, if OA cash flow were to become insufficient, OA
obligations might not be served on a timely basis by the government. In such a
stress scenario, OA debtholders would have access to any and all of the assets
held by CDP, other than those backing CDP's covered bonds. Furthermore, SA
assets can be lent internally to OA to ensure payments on OA obligations. This
internal transaction should not increase the default probability of SA
obligations because these are guaranteed by the sovereign. In practice, it can
be assumed that even the nonguaranteed part of CDP's obligations would be
serviced pari passu with the SA obligations, and therefore with the
sovereign's own obligations.
As part of a government strategy to reduce the public-sector debt burden, CDP
is expected to purchase SACE SpA, SIMEST SpA, and Fintecna Spa from the state
by the end of 2012, in addition to the shares in SNAM SpA (A-/Negative/A-2)
that it purchased from Eni SpA (A/Negative/A-1). We believe the integration of
SACE and SIMEST into CDP's activities is consistent with CDP's mandate and
will enhance its public policy role. We expect these transactions will
negatively affect our view of CDP's future capital and earning positions and
reduce its liquidity. The book value of the three state-owned companies totals
about EUR9 billion, and we expect this would be funded by a draw-down of
liquidity. The purchase of SNAM shares was financed by reduction of
shareholding in Eni and, much less so, by a draw-down of liquidity.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Italy. We expect OA
loans to increase gradually, but to stay well within 10% of total loans and at
less than 50% of CDP's liquidity (less than 4% as of June 2012) in the next
few years. However, if these limits were breached, and CDP's non-guaranteed OA
liabilities were to substantially increase, the ratings might come under
pressure.
Moreover, if the Italian government's strategy to reduce its own debt were to
substantially weaken CDP's financial profile, and if the government were to
redirect CDP's activities away from its current public policy role, we could
reassess the likelihood of extraordinary support from the state. A reduction
of sovereign support could lead us to lower the ratings on CDP.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB+
