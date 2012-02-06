(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains ratings as listed below on the student loan revenue bonds issued under the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) indenture of trust dated as of Aug. 1, 1997, as amended and supplemented (the 1997 Trust). PHEAA has requested that Fitch approve a revised auction agent fee schedule entered into between PHEAA and U.S. Bank National Association as auction agent. The revised fee schedule will lower the auction agent fees associated with the series A through series II bonds issued under the 1997 Trust as currently detailed in the Amended and Restated Cash Flow Assumption Certificate and Agreement (the Agreement) between PHEAA and Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, as trustee. The Agreement contains language that requires 'Rating Agency approval' in connection with any modification of the terms, rates or fees detailed in the Agreement. Consistent with its statements on policies regarding rating confirmations in structured finance transactions (Jan. 13, 2009) and student loan confirmations (May 8, 2009), Fitch is treating this request for approval as a notification. After reviewing the Agreement and revised fee schedule, Fitch has determined that the revision of the fee schedule will not have an impact on the existing ratings of the bonds at this time. This determination only addresses the effect of the fee revision on the current ratings assigned by Fitch to the bonds. It does not address whether the fee revision is permitted by the terms of the transaction documents, nor does it address whether it is in the best interest of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the bonds. Fitch currently rates the bonds as follows: Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency 1997 Trust Indenture Senior Class Notes --1998-1 Class C 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --1998-2 Class D 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --2000-1 Class F-1 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; --2000-1 Class F-2 'AAA'; Outlook Negative; Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency 1997 Trust Indenture Subordinate Class Notes --2000-1 Class G 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --2000-3 Class K 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Stubbs Senior Director +1-212-908-0676 Fitch, Inc. One States Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Kinga Gorniak Associate Analyst +1-212-908-0792 Committee Chairperson Cynthia Ullrich Senior Director +1-212-908-0609 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 