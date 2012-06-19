BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the proposed amendment to Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Live Nation Entertainment Inc.'s (B+/Stable/--) credit agreement, loosening the total leverage ratio financial covenant, does not impact its ratings or outlook on the company. The credit agreement's leverage covenant of 4.5x previously stepped down to 4.0x at Sept. 30, 2012, to 3.75x at Sept 30, 2013, and finally to 3.5x on March 31, 2015. Under the proposed amendment, the ratio steps down to 4.25x at March 31, 2014, to 4.0x at March 31, 2015, and finally to 3.75x at March 31, 2016. We believe Live Nation can maintain at least a 15% margin of compliance with the proposed step-downs through modest EBITDA growth and debt reduction. We believe Live Nation's pro forma debt-service measures will not be affected, because the pricing of the bank debt (excluding an amendment consent fee) is unchanged. Our stable rating outlook on Live Nation reflects our expectation that the concert business should grow moderately in 2012, and debt leverage will slightly decline. (New York Ratings Team)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.