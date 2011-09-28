(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
CHICAGO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to
the following Maine Municipal Bond Bank (the bond bank) general resolution
bonds:
--$26.1 million 2011 series E tax exempt refunding bonds;
--$23.9 million 2011 series F tax exempt bonds.
The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation during the week of Oct. 3,
2011.
Proceeds will be used to purchase bonds from local governments throughout the
state and to refund certain series of outstanding bonds for debt service
savings.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--$1.2 billion general tax-exempt fund group bonds at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Healthy reserves: The program's reserves allow the bonds to withstand loan
defaults that are consistent with what Fitch would expect in an 'AAA' scenario
given the size, quality and diversity of the loan portfolio. The program
maintains prudent investment practices.
Sound, diversified loan portfolio: The loan portfolio is large and moderately
diversified, with low single borrower concentration. Fitch estimates that at
least two-thirds of outstanding loan principal exhibit investment-grade
characteristics. Also, the program's loan security is strong with approximately
90% of outstanding loan principal backed by general obligation (GO) pledges.
State aid intercept mechanism: The program's underlying loan credit quality is
enhanced by the ability of the program to intercept state aid payments of
potential delinquent borrowers.
State reserve replenishment: Maine state law provides for but does not legally
require the state to replenish the reserve fund if it falls below its minimum
specified level.
SECURITY:
The bonds are secured by repayments of municipal bonds issued by local
government units, reserves funds and a state moral obligation pledge to
replenish the reserve.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The bonds are primarily secured by repayments of municipal bonds issued by 288
local government units. Approximately 65% of the outstanding municipal bonds
are
backed by GO pledges of school districts, 25% by other local government GOs,
10%
by revenue pledges, and less than 1% by hospital revenues. The borrower pool is
naturally diversified, with the largest obligor, Regional School Unit #9,
accounting for approximately 6% of the total outstanding; the top 10 borrowers
account for roughly 30% of the pool.
Structural Characteristics:
A reserve for all parity debt, funded by bond proceeds at 100% of maximum
annual
debt service (MADS), is available to make up shortfalls that could occur due to
any missed local bond debt service payments. As of July 31, 2011, the pledged
debt service reserve fund totaled roughly $151 million. In addition, the bank
maintains $13 million in supplemental reserves. The combined $164 million in
pledged reserves equal 13.5% of principal bonds outstanding.
Additional credit enhancement is provided by a state intercept, whereby in the
event a borrower defaults on a local bond payment, the bond bank has the
ability
to intercept any funds held by the state treasurer that are payable to the
borrower. This protection is particularly effective for school districts, which
receive a large percentage of their revenues in the form of state aid. In
assessing borrower credit quality, Fitch considers the amount by which
historical state aid revenue covers a governmental unit's maximum annual debt
service on its GO debt. In accordance with Fitch's Rating Guidelines for State
Credit Enhancement programs, dated July 29, 2011, if the unit demonstrates
minimum historical coverage of 1.25 times (x) to 1.5x, Fitch assesses the
municipal obligation's credit quality to be in the 'AA' category; the State's
GO
rating is 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook. Approximately 60% of the loan portfolio
meets this coverage test. Timing delays in the bond bank's receipt of
intercepted aid from the state treasurer are mitigated by the program's pledged
reserves ($164 million), which are invested primarily in U.S. Treasury and
agency securities. In assessing the credit quality of all other borrowers,
Fitch
uses its own published ratings, or the lowest rating of other agencies if the
borrower is not publicly rated by Fitch.
Finally, there is a moral obligation by the state, albeit not a legal
requirement, to replenish the debt service reserve if it falls below the
minimum
specified level. Neither the intercept nor the debt service reserve make-up
provision has ever been utilized because the bond bank has never had a borrower
default.
Fitch analyzed the default tolerance of the portfolio using a stress test that
Fitch also applies to state revolving funds and other municipal loan pools. The
stress test considers a portfolio's credit quality, diversification, and single
risk concentration. The bond bank's reserves are sufficient to pay debt service
even if scheduled repayments on the local bonds fall short by 24.4% for the
next
four years, and no action is taken by the state to replenish the reserve fund.
Withstanding a repayment shortfall this severe is consistent with what Fitch
would expect to occur in an 'AAA' stress scenario (18.17%), given the
characteristics of the bond bank's portfolio.
