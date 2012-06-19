June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on global structured finance transactions will not be affected by other rating agencies' downgrades of financial institutions. Downgrading swap counterparties often triggers certain provisions in swap documents for structured finance transactions. As a result, we often receive a heavy volume of requests from issuers for rating agency confirmations (RACs) with respect to proposed steps to address the swap provisions triggered by the downgrades. We do not intend to provide individual RACs for structured finance transactions that continue to meet the parameters of our counterparty criteria, as outlined below. Our counterparty criteria rely on a framework for replacement of the counterparty when the long-term rating we assign to the swap counterparty falls below the minimum eligible counterparty rating (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012; counterparty criteria). If the interest rate and currency swap documents for a transaction do not reflect all of the elements of our counterparty criteria, but contain an enforceable replacement framework, we take the view that the highest supportable rating is at least one notch above Standard & Poor's issuer credit rating (ICR) of the counterparty (see paragraph 21 of the counterparty criteria). For interest rate and currency swap agreements on structured finance transactions where 1) the transaction documents contain a replacement framework, and 2) the ICR of the counterparty is no lower than one notch below the transaction's highest rated note, we do not intend to provide individual RACs for actions or non-actions relating to the swap agreements resulting from non-S&P rating actions. This would include proposals for the current counterparty to remain in place with no new documentation, or with the addition of new documents such as guarantees or credit support annexes. We also do not intend to provide individual RACs for novation of the swap agreements to counterparties that have an ICR no lower than one notch below the transaction's highest rated note. In addition, there are some transactions in which available credit enhancement adequately mitigates the counterparty risk, as indicated in published rating action press releases (see paragraph 22 of the counterparty criteria). For such transactions, we do not intend to provide individual RACs for actions (or non-actions) relating to the swap. For structured finance transactions that meet the parameters of our counterparty criteria, the transaction parties may rely on this press release to satisfy the RAC provisions in their transaction documents as those provisions relate to Standard & Poor's. We do not provide RACs for any transaction for which we withdrew our ratings or lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' (see "Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions," published May 18, 2012). RELATED CRITERIA

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, published May 31, 2012.

-- Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, published May 18, 2012.