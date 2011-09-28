(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Russia-based OAO Sovcomflot 's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). SCF Capital [SCFCA.UL] Limited's senior unsecured notes, which are guaranteed by SCF, rated 'BBB-' have also been placed on RWN.

The RWN is pending completion of a review by Fitch of additional details including but not limited to the issuer's increased capital expenditure programme over the next few years compared to Fitch's previous expectations. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within the next week. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeanine Arnold Associate Director +44 20 3530 1382 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade, London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Angelina Valavina Senior Director +44 20 3530 1314 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403