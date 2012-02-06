(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB' rating on Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) would not be affected at this time by the company's announcement that it would reduce coal production at certain mines in the Central Appalachia (CAPP) region due to market conditions that have decreased coal demand. We currently expect the company to sell about 120 million tons of coal in 2012, including slightly more than 20 million tons of metallurgical (met) coal, which is at the lower end of company-provided guidance of 119 million tons to 132 million tons.

Consequently, due to weaker met coal demand and natural gas substitution in Alpha's thermal coal markets, we expect 2012 adjusted EBITDA of about $1.2 billion, adjusted debt to EBITDA of roughly 3.5x, and funds from operations to total debt of about 15%--levels we consider to be in line with Alpha's "significant" (as our criteria define the term) financial risk profile and the rating. The rating on Alpha reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as our criteria define those terms).

The Massey Energy Co. acquisition has increased the company's exposure to met coal, demand for which is highly cyclical and whose price has historically been very volatile due to its ties to steel production at integrated steel mills. The ratings also reflect the permitting, safety, and operational challenges inherent in coal mining and high post acquisition debt levels. Still, Alpha has experience in successfully operating in CAPP, a diverse product mix, a significant reserve base, and "strong" liquidity.

