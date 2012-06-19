(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects nearly $4.2 trillion in corporate debt from European companies it rates to mature through 2016, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "European Refinancing Study: Europe Faces $4.2 Trillion Of Maturing Corporate Debt Through 2016." Of this amount, almost $3.3 trillion, or 78% of the total, is debt owed by financial companies. In the remainder of 2012, more than $500 billion dollars of debt will mature, and, given normal data reporting lags, the markets have probably already accommodated a significant portion of this. In 2013 and 2014, however, maturing debt for European companies increases markedly to about $1 trillion and $1.3 trillion, respectively. "Notwithstanding the largely investment-grade maturing debt, lingering concerns among investors, particularly about the continued uncertainty in the region, could materially affect financing and refinancing prospects," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Although the results of the Greek elections on June 17, 2012, eased the immediate risk of a eurozone breakup, daunting challenges remain. "A protracted and exacerbated decline in confidence in the region could result in higher financing costs--or perhaps worse--could discourage investors from providing any financing at all," said Ms. Vazza. In recent weeks, for example, the growing concern over Spain's banking sector and the region in general elevated Spanish government bond yields to record highs, prompting treasury minister Cristobal Montoro to indicate that Spain is being shut out of the markets. In Italy, a similar, albeit less dramatic, rise in borrowing cost was indicative of investors' concern that the crisis in Europe is spreading. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)