June 19 - The number of global fallen angels increased to 20 (through June 8)--five more than our previous report, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Fallen Angels In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Indian Issuers Account For 19% Of The Potential Fallen Angels." The 20 fallen angels account for $206.3 (EUR165) billion in rated debt. We define fallen angels as issuers Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgrades to speculative grade from investment grade. "Potential fallen angels--issuers rated 'BBB-' with either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications--total 48 and is one less than the total for the same period in 2011," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Of these, nine (19%) are based in India: the Republic of India and eight India-based banks." In April, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the 'BBB-' long-term sovereign credit rating on India--which is one notch above speculative grade--to negative from stable. The rating action reflected India's lower GDP growth prospects and the risk of erosion in its external liquidity and fiscal flexibility. Slowing GDP growth and political roadblocks to economic policymaking could put India at risk of losing its investment-grade rating (see "Will India Be The First BRIC Fallen Angel?," published June 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We added two entities to the potential fallen angels list since our last report and removed seven. The 48 potential fallen angels have $159.5 (EUR127.6) billion in rated debt. By region, Europe has the most potential fallen angels, with 17 as of June 8. The bank sector leads by number of potential fallen angels, with 17. Of the companies on the potential fallen angels list, 11 are constituents of various Standard & Poor's indices. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)