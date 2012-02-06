(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A's series 2012-1 note issuance is an ABS transaction backed by a revolving pool of receivables that were originated in connection with dealers' purchase and financing of new and used car, truck, and utility vehicles, which consist primarily of Ford-manufactured vehicles.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, and D notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors.

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A's asset-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a revolving pool of receivables that were originated in connection with dealers' purchase and financing of new and used car, truck, and utility vehicles, which consist primarily of Ford-manufactured vehicles. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Feb. 6, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- Our view that the 24.38% hard credit support, which is expressed as a percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating assigned to the class A notes.

-- Our view that the 20.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'AA (sf)' rating assigned to the class B notes.

-- Our view that the 15.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'A (sf)' rating assigned to the class C notes.

-- Our view that the 12.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'BBB (sf)' rating assigned to the class D notes.

-- The inclusion of a structural feature (the subordination step-up period) whereby the transaction's required subordination amount will increase to 16.0% from 12.0% of the collateral amount if the three-month average monthly principal payment rate for the trust is less than 25%.

-- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral loan pool as determined by the size, concentration, and financial strength of the franchised dealer base and Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC (Ford Credit), the servicer.

-- Ford Credit's servicing experience and our opinion of the quality and consistency of its account origination, account management, and collateral auditing practices.

-- Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s (the backup servicer's) servicing experience and our opinion of its ability to assume the role of successor servicer in the event of a servicer termination event.

-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments by Jan. 15, 2016, the final maturity date, based on stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings.

-- The transaction's underlying payment structure, legal structure, and cash flow mechanics. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Behind the Ratings: U.S. Wholesale Inventory Finance Securitizations, published March 14, 2000. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A - Series 2012-1 Class Rating Interest Amount

rate (mil. $) A AAA (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD B AA (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD C A (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD D BBB (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD TBD--To be determined. Primary Credit Analyst: James Traynor, New York (1) 212-438-2627;

