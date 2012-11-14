Nov 14 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'A+' rating on the following Monroe
County School Board, FL (the district) sales tax revenue bonds:
--$39.6 million outstanding infrastructures sales tax revenue bonds, series
2005.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the district's portion of the one-half-cent
discretionary local infrastructure sales surtax. The tax is currently authorized
by district voters to be levied through December 2015, three months after the
final maturity of the series 2005 bonds. The bonds are senior to the district's
series 2007 bonds (not rated by Fitch). The debt service reserve fund is
satisfied by an Ambac Assurance surety bond.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND SALES TAX COVERAGE: Pledged revenues have grown steadily in recent years,
providing sound coverage of 1.53 times (x) on fiscal 2012 senior lien debt
service and all-in coverage of 1.18x.
BUDGETARY BALANCE RESTORED: Positive operating results for fiscal 2011, near
break-even results for fiscal 2012, and the adoption of a balanced budget for
fiscal 2013 are expected to maintain an adequate level of operating reserves.
Management retains flexibility to cut spending or raise recurring revenues to
maintain budgetary balance.
LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY: The area economy is limited, with concentrations in
government and tourism. Economic indicators are nonetheless positive in
comparison to state and national averages.
MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels are manageable, capital needs are
modest, and amortization of outstanding principal is rapid. Carrying costs of
debt service and employee benefits do not pressure financial operations.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DECLINE IN FINANCIAL CUSHION: The inability to achieve budget stabilization in
current and forthcoming fiscal years could result in overall financial margins
that are no longer consistent with the implied GO rating.
FAILURE TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL CONTROLS: Fitch views the district's weak internal
controls as a credit concern. Should future audits continue to note material
deficiencies that impede the district's path to financial stability, there could
be downward pressure on the district's implied GO rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
SALES TAX REVENUES SHOW SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
Fiscal years 2011 and 2012 sales tax receipts exhibited annual growth of 5% and
10%, respectively. As a result, maximum annual debt service (MADs) coverage for
the 2005 bonds has increased from 1.32 times (x) in fiscal 2010 to a sound 1.53x
(unaudited) for fiscal 2012. Debt service on the series 2005 bonds is level,
with MADs of $8.8 million occurring in fiscal 2014. MADS coverage including the
subordinate series 2007 bonds, sold privately, also improved from 1.02 in 2010
to 1.18 in fiscal 2012. The district projects continued growth in pledged
revenues in fiscal 2013 of about 5.2% based on fiscal year to date monthly
receipts.
The district maintains excess sales tax revenues in its debt service fund,
totaling $4.5 million as of July 1, 2012, according to management. Although not
pledged to bondholders, these excess funds provide a buffer against any
unexpected decline in revenues. Bond covenants include an additional bonds test
of 1.25x MADS although no additional debt is currently anticipated as the sales
tax expires in December 2015.
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL CUSHION ANTICIPATED OVER NEAR TERM
The district has experienced some financial pressure beginning in fiscal 2009 as
a result of state aid reductions and marginal declines in its tax base and its
decision to utilize fund balance to support operations. As a result of these
financial pressures, the district's unreserved general fund balance declined
from 8% of spending in fiscal 2008 to a more modest 3.9% in fiscal 2010.
In fiscal 2011, the district received $2.5 million in Federal ARRA monies, which
helped it cover unbudgeted increases in employee salaries, additional decreases
in state aid, and increasing benefit costs. The district was able to achieve an
operating surplus (after transfers) of $1.4 million (1.7% of spending) and ended
the year with an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and
committed as per GASB 54) equal to 4.8 million, or 5.2% of spending.
The fiscal 2012 budget decreased expenses modestly (0.1% relative to the prior
year's) and tax rates were decreased 10%. State aid increased by $2.5 million
(20%). Unaudited financial information for fiscal 2012 shows a marginal draw on
reserves of $200,000 or 0.2% of spending, bringing the unassigned fund balance
to $4.2 million or 5.1% of spending. These results represent a significant
improvement over the district's mid-year projection of a year-end fund balance
below 3% of spending. After alerting the Department of Education in December
2011 to this possibility, the district amended its budget to implement mid-year
staffing cuts and reductions in its healthcare plan that in aggregate cut $4
million in spending.
FISCAL 2013 BUDGET
The adopted fiscal 2013 budget is essentially flat compared to fiscal 2012, with
a modest $600,000 (0.8% of spending) appropriated addition to fund balance.
Though the millage rate increased modestly to 3.16 mills, the district's tax
burden remains low relative to its peers and well below the state's 10-mill
statutory cap. Differing from fiscal 2011, the district did not choose to levy
the critical needs millage in fiscal years 2012 or 2013. Fitch notes that the
district retains flexibility to implement deeper spending reductions given the
moderate nature of cuts to date.
Fitch views positively the district's plan in fiscal 2013 to adopt an informal
fund balance policy of 12% of spending, as well as its intention to begin
budgeting on a three year horizon. The district hopes to grow its reserves
gradually to achieve this goal; however, the district has not yet formalized a
plan or a timeline by which it will achieve this fund balance target.
LIMITED ECONOMY, POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS
Monroe County, which is coterminous with the school district, is the
southernmost county in the nation, consisting primarily of the Florida Keys. The
area's economy is limited with heavy concentrations in government and tourism.
The sub-tropical climate and beaches help make the Florida Keys and Key West,
the county seat, a main tourist attraction.
Economic indicators for the county compare favorably to state and national
averages. Due to substantial annual employment gains of 7.2%, the county's
unemployment rate dropped to 5.0% as of September 2012 from 6.5% the year prior.
The county's rate remains well below that of the state (8.6%) and nation (7.6%),
for the same period. Wealth levels are high relative to state averages.
The county's tax base suffered a cumulative loss of 32% since fiscal 2008 due
primarily to housing price declines, which is moderate relative to other areas
in the state. Though the county's total assessed value (TAV) declined by 12.4%
and 3.6% in fiscal 2011 and 2012, respectively, modest growth was achieved in
fiscal 2013 of 1.3%.
MANAGEABLE CARRYING COSTS
Overall debt levels are low to moderate as a percentage of market value (0.5% of
MV) and on a per capita ($2,058) basis. Seasonal fluctuations in population due
to tourism help to explain the relatively higher per capita metric. Fiscal 2011
debt service for the district's certificate of participation and sales tax bonds
totaled $13.5 million or a moderate 14% of general and debt service funds
spending. Amortization of outstanding principal is a rapid 65% in ten years.
Capital needs are modest, as delineated in the fiscal 2011-2015 capital
improvement plan. The district has no future debt plans. The district is an
annual issuer of tax anticipation notes (TAN), with values ranging from $8 - $18
million, for cash flow purposes. The district has no exposure to variable rate
debt or derivative instruments.
Employee benefits are manageable as a percentage of spending. The district
participates in the state-administered Florida Retirement System, to which it
contributed $5 million (or 6.3% of spending) toward its annual required
contribution (ARC) in fiscal 2011. Due to the state's required 3% contribution
from employees and a reduction in the district's required contribution rate, the
district's ARC fell to $1.9 million in fiscal 2012. The district funds its other
post-employment benefits (OPEB) on a pay-go basis, contributing $1.6 million in
fiscal 2011.