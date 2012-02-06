(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' senior unsecured debt rating to Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s (A/Stable/A-1) $300 million note offering due in February 2022. The offering will be drawn off Kimberly-Clark's existing Rule 415 shelf registration. We expect the company to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the partial repayment of $400 million of existing notes maturing on Feb. 15, 2012. We believe credit protection measures will remain stable in 2012, including leverage in the 2x area, and the ratio of funds from operations to total debt ranging between 35% and 40%. The ratings on Kimberly-Clark Corp. reflect our belief the company will continue to maintain a "strong" business profile (as our criteria define the term), based on its solid market positions in a number of categories (including personal care, consumer tissue, professional and health care products). We believe the company has a diverse and strong product portfolio, which we believe should continue to provide Kimberly-Clark with a fairly consistent earnings stream. However, the company's exposure to volatility of commodity and energy costs over the last several years is an offsetting risk factor. The company's "intermediate" financial profile reflects our expectation it will continue to generate steady and meaningful cash flow while maintaining adequate liquidity and a moderate financial policy. All of the existing ratings on the company, including the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report on Kimberly-Clark, published Sept. 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST Kimberly-Clark Corp. Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 Senior unsecured A Ratings Assigned Kimberly-Clark Corp. Senior unsecured $300 mil. notes due 2022 A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)