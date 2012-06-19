(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest version of its future flow securitization rating criteria. This report updates and replaces the prior criteria by the same name dated June 24, 2011. There have been no substantial changes from the previous version, and therefore, Fitch expects no impact on existing ratings. The report outlines Fitch's approach to rating future flow securitizations. When rating a future flow transaction, Fitch uses a multidisciplinary approach led by Fitch's structured finance team. The report, 'Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)