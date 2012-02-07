(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Jan. 23, 2012 rating downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' on Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB; A/Stable/A-1) does not affect the current rating or outlook on Public Authority for Colorado Energy's (PACE) series 2008 (A-/Negative). (See "Credit Agricole And Most Core Subsidiaries Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'A' Following Action On France; Outlook Stable" published Jan. 23, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The lowering of the long-term rating on CACIB followed the lowering of the sovereign rating on the Republic of France. (See "France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'AA+'; Outlook Negative," published Jan. 13, 2012.) The rating on PACE is currently tied to the long-term credit rating of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2). Merrill Lynch guarantees the obligations of Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. (unrated), PACE's gas supplier. Standard & Poor's could lower the rating on PACE's bonds if we lower the rating on Merrill Lynch or if one of the other counterparties in the transaction becomes the primary ratings constraint. The PACE bondholders rely on the commodity swap between PACE and RBC to swap index-based revenues from the municipal participants to ensure sufficient funds are available for debt service if gas prices decline below the notional gas price around which the transaction is structured. Primary Credit Analyst: Manish Consul, New York (1) 212-438-3870;

