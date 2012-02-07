(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
on Unum Group (BBB-/Positive/--) are unaffected by the recent
announcement of approximately $1.0 billion of pretax nonoperating charges that
the company took for the fourth quarter of 2011, most of which were related to
its decision to exit the group long-term care insurance business (about $863
million) as well as reserve strengthening on its claim reserves supporting its
individual disability insurance closed block business (about $184 million).
Unum's 2011 pretax operating income (which excludes nonoperating charges and
realized gains and losses) of $1.3 billion was consistent with our expectations.
In addition, the nonoperating charges had minimal impact on the company's
risk-adjusted capitalization as evidenced by the increase in its weighted
average risk-based capital for its U.S. traditional insurance companies to about
405% at year-end 2011 from about 398% in 2010. However, should Unum report
further significant nonoperating charges or should the company's operating
performance materially deteriorate over the next 12 to 18 months, we could
revise the outlook on the ratings to stable or negative or lower the ratings by
one notch.
