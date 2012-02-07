(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - -- We believe gaming operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s financial profile has improved to the point where the company may be able to maintain credit measures in line with a higher rating, even incorporating aggressive development spending over time.

-- We are placing our 'BB' corporate credit rating, as well as all issue-level ratings on the company, on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our long-term performance expectations, incorporating the potential for substantial expansion expenditures, to determine whether a higher rating is warranted.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Las Vegas Sands Corp., as well as all issue-level ratings, on CreditWatch with positive implications. "The CreditWatch listing reflects our belief that Las Vegas Sands may be in the position to maintain credit measures in line with a higher rating, even incorporating substantial development spending over the next few years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Bubeck. Although large potential future developments could result in some temporary deterioration to the company's current financial profile, which is good for the current rating, we believe Las Vegas Sands' operating performance and liquidity have likely strengthened sufficiently to absorb future spending at a higher rating level. Following strong performance across the company's portfolio in 2011, we estimate that Las Vegas Sands' operating lease-adjusted leverage improved to approximately 3x and EBITDA coverage of interest grew to over 8x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Furthermore, with cash balances of nearly $4 billion, the company possesses substantial flexibility to pursue additional expansion opportunities while maintaining strong credit measures, even incorporating its recently implemented dividend policy. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will consider whether our updated long-term performance expectations, incorporating the likelihood that management will aggressively pursue additional development opportunities and potentially seek multiple opportunities at once, support a higher rating. We believe potential rating upside is likely limited to one notch and expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

