(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - The sectors where the American economy has often led the world--information technology, biotechnology, telecommunications, aerospace, finance, engineering, and pharmaceutical research, among others--all require a college-educated workforce. As such, America's long-term economic prospects will depend to a significant degree on the number and quality of its college graduates. College degrees provide benefits at both the individual and national levels, including higher pay and greater productivity and innovation in workplaces with more college grads. However, during the past two decades, the U.S. has lost its global leading position in many measures of education, including the numbers of high school and college graduates and rankings of students' knowledge and skills, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Higher Education Is Key To Economic Growth And Competitiveness-But Can The U.S. Retain Its Edge?" Spiraling college costs, combined with stagnant family incomes, have made paying for college increasingly difficult for a growing number of students. "Policymakers are likely to be struggling with these issues for years to come given the challenges of the vast disparities in U.S. students' socio-economic standing, the splintered modes of school governance along geographic lines, and the wide differences in school funding," said Standard & Poor's economist Beth Ann Bovino. "There is little doubt, however, that while they seek solutions, much of the rest of the world is already doing a better job of educating its youth," she added. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Beth Ann Bovino, New York (1) 212-438-1652;

