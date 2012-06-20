June 20 - Asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programs have performed relatively well over the past five years, but issuance has declined significantly due to the global banking and evolving regulatory environments, according to a recently published report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Since the beginning of 2008, ABCP outstanding has decreased by more than 70% and Standard & Poor's has withdrawn more than 200 ABCP ratings globally. During 2011 alone, the number of ABCP issuances that Standard & Poor's rates fell by 22 conduits and the overall amount of ABCP outstanding shrunk by 5.6% globally. Even so, certain trends are emerging, particularly in North America, which accounts for 57% of the global ABCP market. Several North American-based multiseller conduits introduced issuances with varying execution features, including callable, puttable, and extendible notes. These features help ABCP programs manage their regulatory liquidity requirements and the duration of their liabilities. The full article, "An In-Depth Review Of The Global ABCP Market Reveals Mixed Trends During 2011," was published on June 19, 2012. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)