Feb 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its short-term
counterparty credit rating on Germany-based captive finance company Siemens
Financial Services GmbH (SFS) to 'A-1+' from 'A-1' and revised the outlook on
the 'A+' long-term rating on SFS to positive from stable.
Under our criteria, we consider SFS to be a "core" subsidiary of German
industrial group Siemens AG (Siemens; A+/Positive/A-1+). We consequently
equalize the ratings on SFS with those on Siemens.
The status as a "core" subsidiary reflects SFS' very tight operational and
organizational integration into Siemens as part of its companywide "Financial
Services" business line. Fully owned by Siemens, SFS is an international
cross-sector business-to-business provider of financial solutions for the
energy, industry and healthcare markets, which are Siemens' core sector
expertise and business segments. Its mission is to support Siemens sales and
to provide financial services and products to Siemens entities, their
customers, and third parties. A profit and loss transfer agreement between SFS
and Siemens and joint management of funding and liquidity underpin their tight
links.
Due to an error, the short-term rating and the outlook were not updated at the
time of our latest rating action on Siemens on April 18, 2011.
RATINGS LIST
To From
Siemens Financial Services GmbH
Counterparty credit rating A+/Positive/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)