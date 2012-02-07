(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Toronto-based Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).

-- We base the affirmation on the solid funding SickKids receives from the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+), the hospital's modified accrual surpluses in the past five years, the excellent financial lift it receives from a high profile and reputable foundation, and SickKids' strong niche and expertise in pediatric care and research.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the hospital's operating performance will remain balanced, its debt service coverage ratio will remain well above 1x, the foundation's financial support to the hospital will continue, and SickKids will meet its fundraising targets with reasonable success to support the hospital's C$200 million issuance.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on The Hospital For Sick Children (SickKids). The outlook is stable. "We base the affirmation on the solid funding SickKids receives from the Province of Ontario, the hospital's modified accrual surpluses in the past five years, the excellent financial lift it receives from a high profile and reputable foundation, and SickKids' strong niche and expertise in pediatric care and research," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Suleman Souleyman. Health care is Ontario's top priority in both expenditure and mandate; it accounts for about 40% of the annual consolidated provincial budget operating expenditures and the province has a recent track record of extending extraordinary support to its hospitals.

In fiscal 2011, the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care provided about 61% of the hospital's total revenue, in line with the five-year average. In addition, in 2011, the province granted the hospital, through the Ministry of Economic Development and Innovation, C$75 million to support the construction of the Research and Learning Tower. As of October 2011, the hospital had received C$45 million of the total. In fiscal 2011, the foundation had a total fund balance of C$718 million, of which about C$58 million was invested in the hospital's research activity. Total fundraising programs amounted to about C$104 million in fiscal 2011, or about 20% higher compared with the previous year, which could potentially add to the hospital's financial flexibility. The foundation's 5% endowment payout also financially supports the hospital. It is Canada's largest hospital foundation and fourth-largest foundation overall by total assets. A social mandate that strongly resonates with the public, a high public profile, and a large donor base have facilitated what we view as its strong fundraising track record. SickKids is Canada's leading pediatric health care center, and one of the top five in the world.

In addition to providing complex and specialized health care for children, it conducts groundbreaking research and clinical advancements, and shares its knowledge and expertise worldwide. Located in the Great Toronto Area, the hospital has a very large service base and excellent demand, in our view annually providing care to more than 275,000 patients. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, SickKids' operating performance will remain balanced; its debt service coverage ratio will remain well above 1x; and the foundation's financial support to the hospital will continue, meeting the fundraising targets to support the hospital's C$200 million bond issuance. We also expect that combined hospital and foundation unrestricted financial resources will not diminish, and that the province's strong support to SickKids' will continue.

Not meeting some of these expectations could cause us to revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings. Given the hospital's high dependence to the province, an upgrade during our rating horizon is unlikely in light of Ontario's weakened credit profile. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)