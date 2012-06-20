BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
June 20 Sappi Ltd (SAPJ.J): * Moodys assigns (p)ba2 rating to sappis new bond issuance * Rpt-moodys assigns (p)ba2 rating to sappis new bond issuance
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
* Model 3 on track for initial production in July, volume production by September
* Community Health Systems announces retirement of chief financial officer