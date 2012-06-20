June 20 - Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Nemus II (Arden) plc's class E
and F notes and affirmed the rest as follows:
GBP173.3m Class A (XS0278300487) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP13.9m Class B (XS0278300560) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP9.3m Class C (XS0278300727) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
GBP8.3m Class D (XS0278301295) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP15.3m Class E (XS0278301378) upgraded to 'B-sf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP1m Class F (XS0278301535) upgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate
RE0%
The upgrades reflect the repayment in full of the defaulted Somerfield/Oriel
Property loan, which in Fitch's view was at risk of suffering a loss. The
affirmations of classes A through D reflect the stability of other loans, with
neither the GBP127.3m Victoria loan, GBP41.9m Buchanan House nor the GBP40m
Kinnaird House reporting material changes.
The class F note remains in the distressed category largely owing to ongoing
concerns with the specially-serviced GBP11.9m Carlton House loan, which
defaulted on a principal payment. An "amortisation holiday" granted to the
borrower expired in January, and a possible extension is being discussed with
the special servicer. The loan is secured on three average quality retail assets
in Birmingham, with overall vacancy of 3.9% (concentrated in one property). The
unexpired lease terms in the three properties range from three to 8.5 years.
The three other loans, Kinnaird House, Buchanan House and Victoria, mature
between May and October 2013. The reported securitised loan-to-value ratios
(LTV) suggest moderate leverage, and although Fitch estimates higher LTVs than
the reported figures between 74.1% and 85.5%, there are reasonable grounds to
expect orderly repayment in each case, in spite of the existence of
non-securitised B-notes. The loans are secured on good assets in city centre
locations: Kinnaird House on a prime office in London's West End; Victoria and
Buchanan on good secondary offices in London Midtown and Glasgow respectively.
The properties securing these three loans are close to fully let, on long leases
(weighted average unexpired terms of 7 years, 16 years and 11 years
respectively) to strong tenants. With bond maturity in 2020, the special
servicer (CBRE Loan Servicing, rated 'CSS2-') would have some flexibility should
any of the three stronger loans fail to repay at maturity. Until LIBOR picks up
there will be scope for cash sweep amortisation and capital expenditure,
although this would have to be weighed up against decay in the value of the
leases.
A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global
Structured
Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
(New York Ratings Team)