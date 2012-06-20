(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two tranches of Ayt Goya Hipotecario III, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos's notes, as follows: Class A (ISIN ES0312274006) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; Class B (ISIN ES0312274014) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; The affirmation follows the good performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio, which remains in line with Fitch's initial expectations. The transaction comprises loans originated and serviced by Barclays Bank S.A. (not rated), an entity owned by Barclays Bank plc (99.97% 'A'/'F1'/Stable), which closed in 2010 and has a portfolio outstanding balance equivalent to 94% of the initial amount. Loans in arrears by more than three months were low compared to most other Fitch-rated prime Spanish RMBS transactions and as of December 2011, stood at 0.3% of current pool balance. The good performance of the transaction is also reflected in the fact that no defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) have been incurred to date. Due to the low pipeline of loans in late stage arrears, Fitch expects the amount of defaults to be limited in the upcoming periods. The agency believes that provisioning for such late stage loans will be fully covered without the need to utilise the reserve fund, as gross excess spread is larger than estimated provisioning requirements. The reserve fund is fully funded at EUR280m, i.e. 7.45% of the current note balance. Amortisation of the reserve fund is not expected to occur before December 2013, provided all other performance triggers are met. Note amortisation is sequential and is expected to remain so in the near future. As a result, Fitch expects to see further credit enhancement build-up for the rated notes in the next 18 months; the current credit enhancement for the class A note is 14.1%, for the class B note 7.5%. Fitch notes that EUR3.6m, 0.1% of the current pool has been subject to loan modification (maturity extension). In Fitch's opinion, these loans are potentially linked to weaker borrowers, although none of these loans has defaulted as of June 2012, and for this reason the agency has assumed a higher default probability for such loans. The credit enhancement available to the rated notes remains sufficient to withstand the respective rating stresses applied, which is why the ratings of the notes were affirmed. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 August 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 11 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum here (New York Ratings Team)