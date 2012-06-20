(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' June 14, 2012, press release ('Fitch to Take Various Actions on Clark Cnty, NV IDRBs (Southwest Gas Corp Proj) Ser 03A'), goes into effect today. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (July 26, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds (New York Ratings Team)