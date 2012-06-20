(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings is hosting a teleconference on Thursday, 21 June 2012 at 16:00 BST to discuss its recent special report, "Revised Estimates for Spanish Banks' Domestic Loans Losses". In summary, Fitch estimates a capital shortfall for the domestic loan portfolio of Spanish banks of between EUR50bn to EUR60bn under a new base case and from EUR90bn to EUR100bn under a revised Irish stress scenario. This report follows Fitch's comment on 7 June 2012, "Fitch: New Base Case Indicates Spanish Banks Need EUR50bn to EUR60bn Capital". Carmen Munoz, Senior Director, and Maria Jose Lockerbie, Managing Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group will speak on the call. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference to steve.hooks@fitchratings.com Participants can register for the call in advance using this link: here For those unable to dial in to the call, a replay will be available on www.fitchratings.com under Fitch Events/Teleconferences, 24 hours after the end of the call. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revised Estimates for Spanish Banks' Domestic Loan Losses here (New York Ratings Team)