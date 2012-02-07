(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' initial Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to Corrections Corp. of America (CCA). Fitch has also assigned a
'BBB-' rating to the company's $785 million secured credit facility, and a 'BB+'
rating to $645 million of senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'BB+' IDR considers the attractive long-term credit characteristics of the
private correctional facilities industry, including:
(1) overcrowding of public prisons,
(2) modest private sector penetration of prison populations, and
3) economically defensive characteristics of prison populations.
CCA maintains a leading position (44% market share) in the industry, which
is highly concentrated and has significant barriers to entry. GEO Group is its
largest competitor with about 31% market share. Fitch also views the industry in
the context of a comparable set that includes hotels, hospitals, private
prisons, and REITs. The U.S. private correctional facilities industry is at an
early stage of its industry life cycle. Although the privatization of
correctional facilities dates back to the early 1980s, only about 10% of beds
are currently outsourced. The number of outsourced beds has grown from 11,000 in
1990 to more than 205,000 today, or a CAGR of 15.7% over that time frame. In
contrast, roughly 20% of hospital beds are privatized. CCA's business reflects
the stability tied to contractual income. CCA enters into contracts with the
federal, state, and/or local governments that guarantees (1) a per diem rate or
(2) a take or pay arrangement that guarantees minimum occupancy levels. However,
the short-term nature of the contacts with governmental authorities is a
concern.
Typical contracts are for roughly 3 - 5 years with multiple renewal terms,
but can be terminated at any time without cause. Additionally, contracts are
subject to legislative bi-annual or annual appropriation of funds, so strained
budget situations at federal, state, and local levels could pressure negotiated
rates. Mitigating this concern is that the company had strong relative financial
performance through the recent recession. The company received six requests for
assistance with contracts in 2009 - 2010, but only one in 2011. CCA was able to
adjust cost items in contracts to compensate for reduced revenue levels such
that the contracted profit did not deteriorate. Since 2007, Fitch calculates
that EBITDA has grown from $354 million to $455 million on an LTM Sept. 30, 2011
basis, without reflecting a decline in any single year. Another concern is that
the company's customers are concentrated. Federal correctional and detention
authorities made up 43% of revenues in 2010 and primarily includes the Bureau of
Prisons (BOP; 16%), the United States Marshals Service (USMS; 15%), and the U.S.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE; 12%). State customers accounted for
50% of revenues in 2010 with the California Department of Corrections and
Rehabilitation (CDCR) making up 13%.
Value of Real Estate is Limited: Based on a cost of $60,000 per bed, the
replacement cost of the company's 45 facilities is around $3.8 billion, which
compares to roughly $1.2 billion of debt and a current enterprise value of $3.5
billion. The company's real estate holdings provide only modest credit support
in Fitch's view. There are limited alternative uses of prisons, the properties
are often in rural areas, and there is no established mortgage market as a
contingent liquidity source. However, the facilities do provide essential
governmental services, so there is inherent value in the properties.
Additionally, prisons have a long depreciable life (50 years) with a practical
useful life greater than that (~75 years) and CCA has a young owned portfolio
(average age of ~15 years) CCA Maintains a Strong Financial Profile: As of Sept.
30, 2011 Fitch calculates total debt/ LTM EBITDA of 2.7x, interest coverage of
6.2x, and FFO fixed charge coverage of 4.9x. CCA maintains solid financial
flexibility as it generates annual FFO less maintenance capex of roughly $250
million that can be used to support an ample amount of fluctuations in accounts
receivable, prison construction, share repurchases, and/or dividends. Ratings
incorporate management's current financial policies including: (1) a target
leverage ratio of 3.0x; (2) a fixed charge coverage of no less than 3.5x; and
(3) minimum liquidity of at least $100 million.
The company's ROI hurdle rate is 13% -15% cash-on-cash, pre-tax EBITDA
returns to all capital investments. CCA's debt maturity profile is attractive.
The company executed a credit facility refinancing transaction on Jan. 6, 2012,
for $785 million, which replaced the existing $450 million facility, extended
the term to Dec. 2016, repaid $335 million of 2013 unsecured notes (out of $375
million outstanding), and achieved pricing of L+150. Following the transaction,
outstanding unsecured bonds include $40 million of 6.25% senior notes due 2013,
$150 million of 6.75% senior notes due 2014, and $455 million of 7.75% of senior
notes due 2017. The secured credit facility is rated 'BBB-', one notch above the
IDR. CCA's accounts receivables are pledged as collateral, which totaled $261
million as of Sept. 30, 2011. Equity in the company's domestic operating
subsidiaries and 65% of international subs are also pledged as collateral, but
long-term fixed assets are not pledged. As of LTM Sept. 30, 2011, leverage
through the secured credit facility was roughly 0.5x and 1.0x on a fully drawn
basis.
On an LTM Sept. 30, 2011 basis and proforma for the refinancing transaction,
leverage through the secured credit facility would be roughly 1.6x on a fully
drawn basis. Considerations for an investment grade IDR include the following:
--Further penetration and public acceptance of private correctional
facilities;
--An acceleration of market share gains and/or contract wins;
--Adherence to more conservative financial policies (2.0x leverage target;
4.0x minimum fixed charge coverage and $150 million minimum liquidity); and
--Minimal secured debt in the capital structure.
Considerations for downward pressure on the 'BB+' IDR and/or Stable Outlook
include:
--Increased pressure on per diem rates from customers;
--Decreasing market share gains and/or notable contract losses;
--Material political decisions related to long-term dynamics of the private
correctional facilities industry;
--Leverage sustaining above 4.0x and FFO fixed charge coverage sustaining
below 4.0x;
--Increased secured debt in the capital structure.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)