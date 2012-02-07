(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - -- U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. is seeking an amendment to its first-lien senior secured credit facilities, and plans to raise up to $1.25 billion in senior secured notes, most of which will be used to repay term-loan debt.

-- We are assigning preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings to Caesars' proposed amended and extended term loan and revolver, the sizes of which are subject to lender participation, and the proposed $1.25 billion senior secured notes due 2020.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2012 and 2013, which, despite very weak credit measures, should allow the company to continue to meet debt service obligations.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc.'s (CEOC) proposed amended and extended first-lien senior secured term loan and revolver (the sizes of which are subject to lender participation). "At the same time, we assigned preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings to the proposed $1.25 billion senior secured notes (first-lien) offering to be issued jointly by Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the escrow issuers)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Melissa Long. We assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) and our preliminary recovery rating of '2' indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. CEOC wants to extend up to $4 billion in existing term loan debt to Jan. 28, 2018, from Jan. 28, 2015. It also is proposing to convert original revolver commitments to term loan debt due Jan. 28, 2018, and/or extend the maturity of original revolver commitments to Jan. 28, 2017, from Jan. 28, 2014. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Melissa Long, New York (1) 212-438-3886;

