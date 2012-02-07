(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - U.S. auto ABS will continue to lead ABS issuance in the coming year, but with increased volume and strong performance history comes the risk of guideline deterioration, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest US Structured Finance Snapshot. Increased production also challenges vehicle value stability though manufacturers have indicated that they are determined to maintain a disciplined vehicle production strategy. Fitch expects the volume of subprime auto loans to increase even more significantly than prime loans in 2012 and issuance will come from a wider variety of issuers. This sector is particularly vulnerable to the risks of excessive or irrational competition. While the space will likely be dominated by established originators who have securitized through the recession, issuer's long previously shut out of the ABS market may return along with some private equity funded start-ups. Fitch believes that only a select few of the strongest originators will be able to earn 'AAAsf' ratings for ABS transactions. Fitch's quarterly Snapshot provides a detailed analysis of developments in the structured finance sector was created in response to investor requests for high quality, transparent and timely research and ratings analysis. This report covers the US region, with a separate report covering EMEA structured finance available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.