BRIEF-Telstra sells remaining stake in Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB-' rating on BRF Brasil Foods S.A.'s (BBB-/Stable/--) bonds due 2022 is unaffected by the company's announcement of the proposed upsizing of the offering by $250 million. (New York Ratings Team)
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
* Interface reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Tessera Holding Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results