(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottrade Financial Services, Inc.'s (Scottrade) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. Fitch's rating affirmation is reflective of Scottrade's ability to continue to adequately service its debt obligations, despite a challenging operating environment, supported by a growing proportion of spread based revenue from the company's continued expansion of its deposit business at Scottrade Bank. Over the last year, Scottrade's earnings have been adversely impacted by lower transaction based revenue, as daily average revenue trades (DARTs) have significantly declined over the last three and six month periods. Transaction based revenue had been further impacted by elevated competitive conditions in the discount brokerage industry. This has caused the company's average revenue per trade to also modestly decline, therefore further impacting earnings. Given the trends noted above, Fitch expects Scottrade's earnings to remain somewhat volatile over the near-to-intermediate term given the company's sensitivity to stock market trends and the elevated competitive environment. However, given that Fitch expects Scottrade to continue to be able to meet its debt service obligations despite these earnings headwinds, the Outlook remains Stable. Due to Scottrade's lower earnings levels, leverage as measured by debt-to-adjusted EBITDA increased to 3.55 times (x) at fiscal 1Q12, down from 3.67 (x) at fiscal 4Q11, but up from 2.14 times (x) at Sept. 30, 2011. Fitch notes its adjusted EBITDA metric is annualized to calculate quarterly ratios. Fitch believes Scottrade's leverage will remain elevated over the near-to-intermediate term, and views it to be near the upper limits of its rating category. Should the company's earnings level further decline or it need raise additional capital to fund the planned growth in Scottrade Bank, leverage metrics would be adversely impacted and ratings or Outlook could be negatively impacted. While the company's strategy to grow Scottrade Bank should help grow earnings over time, Fitch also believes it is not without risks. The investment portfolio is primarily a mix of U.S. government agency securities and asset-backed securities backed by Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans, the latter of which now constitutes a more than a third of the investment portfolio. Additionally, the company is looking to grow loans at Scottrade Bank. While this could provide increased yields, Scottrade Bank's nascent origination platform means that the bank will be purchasing many of the loans in the secondary market which increases the risk of adverse selection. Given these challenges regarding the growth of the asset side of the bank, Scottrade's elevated sensitivity to stock market trends, and presently higher leverage metrics, Fitch notes there is very limited upside to current ratings. Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. is a privately owned thrift holding company. Brokerage subsidiary Scottrade Inc. is one of the largest online brokerages in the U.S., offering low-cost trading in stocks, bonds, options, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to consumers, with transactions handled in real time. Thrift subsidiary Scottrade Bank primarily accepts brokerage clients' uninvested cash and offers deposit products to brokerage clients. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug.ust 16, 2011; --'Securities Firms Criteria', Aug.ust 16, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Securities Firms Criteria (New York Ratings Team)