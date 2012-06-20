June 20 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Retail Recovery Models -- First-Quarter 2012

here June 20 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. Retailers, including: --The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of Jan. 28, 2012) --Burlington Coat Factory Investment Holdings, Inc. (BCF) (as of Oct. 29, 2011) --Levi Strauss & Co. (as of Feb. 26, 2012) --Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Jan. 28, 2012) --RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of Dec. 31, 2011) --Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Mar. 3, 2012) --Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of Jan. 28, 2012) --SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Feb. 25, 2012) --Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of Jan. 28, 2012) The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers', May 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (New York Ratings Team)