(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Fitch Ratings today affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd. (Montpelier Re), the principal (re)insurance operating subsidiary of Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd (Montpelier) A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook remains Positive. Fitch observes that the company reported very good results in the first quarter of 2012 that were driven by a strong combined ratio of 58.9%, which benefited from light catastrophe losses during the period. The company's reported $107 million of net earnings in 1Q12, which nearly offsets the $124 million loss reported for the full year 2011, when record high international catastrophe losses hurt Montpelier's results, along with most other global reinsurers. Fitch notes favorably that despite Montpelier's 2011 operating loss, capital ratios (such as net premium to equity and assets to equity) consistently remained well within tolerances for the current rating level. Fitch expects this trend to continue for the foreseeable future. Montpelier's ratings reflect the company's solid operating performance and internal capital generation over the past several years. Montpelier's ratings also recognize Montpelier's significant exposure to earnings and capital volatility derived from its property catastrophe reinsurance products, most recently evidenced by the company's roughly $352 million of combined catastrophe losses in 2011, including approximately $250 million from the Japanese and New Zealand earthquake events. Fitch believes that Montpelier uses sound risk management processes to manage its exposure to potential catastrophe-related losses by geographic zone and relative to its capital base. Fitch observes that the company's share of global catastrophe losses over the last several years has been manageable and consistent with levels that might be expected from a reinsurer of Montpelier's size and focus. This performance lends confidence in Montpelier's approach to risk management. Montpelier's low underwriting and asset leverage enable the company to preserve capital during periods that include underwriting and capital market volatility. Fitch views Montpelier's balance sheet risk as relatively modest. The company's investment portfolio is dominated by highly rated fixed income investments that fared well during periods of capital market volatility. There is relatively little risk of significant adverse loss development from the company's largely short-tail underwriting liabilities. The Positive Rating Outlook reflects Montpelier's solid long term operating performance and the projected benefits of moderate expected pricing improvement in Montpelier's core catastrophe and other short tail specialty reinsurance lines. The Positive Outlook also recognizes the company's increasingly less volatile operating profile relative to comparably rated peers. Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings upgrade include a return to strong overall profitability in 2012, driven by good underwriting results that approximate the company's average combined ratio of approximately 86% since 2007. This assumes that the industry experiences levels of catastrophe losses that approach historical norms in 2012. Such a performance would be viewed favorably if it included a significant positive earnings contribution from Montpelier's Lloyd's Syndicate 5151. Fitch would view this result as an indication that diversifying specialty (re)insurance lines could become an increasingly stabilizing factor in Montpelier's overall operating profile going forward. If these favorable trends were to transpire and Montpelier's overall risk-adjusted capital strength as measured by the company's internal stochastic modeling results and traditional operating leverage ratios continued to approximate current levels while loss reserve development remained favorable or neutral, Fitch could upgrade Montpelier's ratings. Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade include weakening of overall risk-adjusted capital strength as measured by the company's internal stochastic modeling results and traditional operating leverage ratios with underwriting leverage (measured by traditional premiums written to equity ratios) increasing to levels at or above 1.0 times (x). Fitch could also downgrade the company's ratings if Montpelier were to suffer catastrophe losses that were unfavorably inconsistent with its own internally modeled results or that resulted in earnings and/or capital declines that were significantly worse than comparably rated peers. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Rating Outlook: Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --$228,000,000 6.125% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2013 at 'BBB'. --$150,000,000 8.875% non-cumulative perpetual preferred securities at 'BB+.' Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd. --Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-'. Montpelier Capital Trust III --$100,000,000 floating rate trust preferred securities due March 30, 2036 at 'BB+.'