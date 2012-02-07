(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'B/RR2' rating to Caesars Entertainment Operating Company's (OpCo; CEOC) $1.25 billion in proposed senior secured notes. Fitch has also affirmed all existing ratings for Caesars and its related entities including the 'CCC' Issuer Default Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Corp. (Caesars) and CEOC. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes are being issued in conjunction with Caesars' launch of an amend and extend transaction for its $5 billion in outstanding B1-B3 term loans. Proceeds from the notes will be used to paydown the loans by $1 billion. Caesars is offering to extend the remaining balance of the loans by three years from 2015 to 2018 in exchange for a higher interest rate. Caesars is also offering to extend the commitments for its revolving credit facility from 2014 to 2017. In exchange the lenders would receive a higher interest rate and a 20% reduction in commitment levels. Alternatively, the lenders may elect to convert their commitments into the extended term loans, in which case Caesars would repay 10% of the amount the lenders elect to convert. Fitch views the transaction as neutral to slightly positive for Caesars since it potentially addresses a significant portion of the 2015 maturities but at a disadvantage to the FCF profile due to the higher interest cost. The affirmation of Caesars' IDR at 'CCC' reflects the company's high leverage and negative free cash flow (FCF) profile. Fitch calculates leverage on consolidated basis for latest 12-month (LTM) period ending Sept. 30, 2011 at 12.2 times (x). Leverage at the OpCo level is higher at 12.8x. Caesars' negative FCF profile weakens the prospects for deleveraging in the near term. Per Fitch's base case, consolidated FCF will be in the negative $100 million - negative $235 million range in 2012. This incorporates: --Property EBITDA after cash-based corporate expenses of $1.9 billion; --Interest expense in the $1.80 billion - $1.87 billion range, depending on the outcome of the proposed transactions; --Maintenance capex in the $200 million - $300 million range. Fitch is forecasting 6% EBITDA growth in 2013 and 10% for 2014, which should enable the consolidated group to close the FCF gap by 2013 (best case) or 2014 (conservative case). FCF profile at the OpCo is considerably worse since the OpCo does not have the benefit of eliminating about $77 million of interest on approximately $1.4 billion of debt ($300 million in intercompany loans from the parent and $1.1 billion in senior unsecured notes held at Harrah's BC, a subsidiary of the parent). OpCo also does not have the direct benefit from the positive FCF being generated at the PropCo, which generated $130 million in FCF for the LTM period ending Sept. 30, 2011. The Stable Outlook takes into account Caesars' available liquidity, which is adequate relative to Fitch's base case forecasted cash burn (on consolidated basis). Fitch estimates that there is approximately $541 million (as of Sept. 30, 2011) of excess cash that can readily support the OpCo ($113.3 million of cash at the parent and $428 million at the OpCo, net of $350 million in estimated cage cash). The OpCo also has a $1.1 billion revolver, which was undrawn as of Sept. 30, 2011; however, it is uncertain how much capacity will remain after these transactions are completed. The Outlook also recognizes Caesars favorable maturity profile, with no major maturities until 2015. Assuming all of the B1-B3 maturities get extended, remaining 2015 maturities will include $5 billion of CMBS loans at the PropCo, $215 million in 2nd lien notes and $792 million of unsecured notes ($427 million held at Harrah's BC). By year-end 2014, Fitch expects the OpCo's leverage through the first-lien to be in the 6.2x-6.9x range (high end of the range assumes the entire revolver capacity gets converted), 9.8x-10.5x through the second lien and 11.5x-12.1x through the unsecured debt. This excludes EBITDA and debt of unrestricted entities such as Chester Downs and Planet Hollywood. The Stable Outlook is contingent on the parent and the sponsors continuing to provide support to the OpCo. Fitch would consider a Negative Outlook or a downgrade to 'CC' should Caesars' regional markets experience another downturn (outside of the expected competitive pressure in Illinois, Kansas City and Atlantic City in 2012) or the rate of growth in Las Vegas significantly misses the agency's forecast (11%-12% annual EBITDA growth; includes OpCo and PropCo assets). Other negative rating triggers would include addition of incremental debt to fund projects with uncertain immediate benefit to the OpCo; credit markets becoming less accommodating closer to the maturity dates, or the perceived lack of support for the OpCo by the parent/sponsors. Caesars' pending IPO, which can raise up to $18 million, will have no material impact on Caesars' credit profile. Fitch believes the IPO is meant to facilitate a larger issuance in the future and create liquidity for the sponsors' and Paulson & Co.'s shares. A larger secondary issuance may partially address Fitch's concerns related to the company's debt burden and ability to refinance its 2015/2016 maturity walls. However, with Caesars' leverage at above 11x, Fitch has a circumspect view regarding Caesars ability to execute a meaningful equity float. Previously, the company attempted an IPO in late 2010 to raise roughly $500 million but was not able to execute the transaction. It has also been Caesars' financial strategy to use fresh capital to fund growth opportunities, not debt reduction. Fitch links the ratings of the OpCo and the Caesars Linq, LLC & Caesars Octavius, LLC (NewCo), which will rely on OpCo's lease payments to service its debt. Fitch would rate Chester Downs and Marina, LLC's (Chester Downs) IDR at 'B' or higher on a stand alone basis but notches down the rating to 'B-' to account for OpCo's ability to extract dividends to the extent permitted by the covenants in Chester Downs' bond indenture. The Recovery Ratings of 'RR2' for the first-lien secured debt and 'RR6' for the remaining debt at the OpCo signifies that Fitch expects partial recovery for the first-lien debt (in 71%-90% range) and no recovery for the remainder of the capital structure in an event of default. The 'RR1' on Chester Downs' secured notes equates to Fitch's expectation of at least a 90% recovery for the note holder and the 'RR3'on the NewCo term loan equates to an estimated recovery range of 51%-70%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Caesars Entertainment Corp. --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'. Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'; --Senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and term loans at 'B/RR2'; --Senior secured first-lien notes at 'B/RR2'; --Senior secured second-lien notes at 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes with subsidiary guarantees at 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes without subsidiary guarantees at 'C/RR6'. Chester Downs and Marina LLC (and Chester Downs Finance Corp as co-issuer) --Long-term IDR at 'B-'; --Senior secured notes at 'BB-/RR1'. Caesars Linq, LLC & Caesars Octavius, LLC --Long-term IDR at 'CCC'; --Senior secured credit facility at 'B-/RR3'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)