Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Krasnodar Region's RUB5.6bn domestic bond issue, due on 09 November 2017, within a total registered bond issue (ISIN - RU000A0JTBA3) of RUB12bn a Long-term local currency rating of 'BB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. The issuer's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'. The bond issue has fixed-rate step-down coupons. The initial coupon was set at 8.95% on 15 November 2012. The principal will be amortised by 30% of the initial bond issue value in May 2014 and May 2015 and by 10% of the initial bond issue value in November 2015, May 2016, November 2016 and November 2017. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund the region's capital expenditure.