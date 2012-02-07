(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Noble Holding International Ltd.'s (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Baar, Switzerland-based Noble Corp. ) proposed $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes. The notes will be guaranteed by Noble Corporation, a Caymans Island-based company (Noble-Cayman) and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Corp. Noble intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness of Noble-Cayman's revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes, including its capital spending program. The ratings on Noble Corp. incorporate the company's "strong" competitive position (as our criteria define the term) in the offshore petroleum contract drilling industry. This results from Noble's geographically diversified fleet of premium, internationally deployed rigs and strong backlog. The ratings also reflect our belief that the company is pursuing a more aggressive financial policy, because it will likely need to partially finance its heavy capital spending program with additional debt, whereas in the past, it has largely spent within its cash flow generation. The ratings also incorporate the company's significant near-term capital expenditure plans, credit measures that are weaker than historical levels, and the overall risks inherent in the highly cyclical, volatile, and capital-intensive industry. (For the corporate rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Noble Corp., published on Jan. 4, 2012, on Ratings Direct). RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Noble Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- New Rating Noble Holding International Ltd. $1.2 bil sr unsec notes BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Susan H Ding, New York (1) 212-438-1332;

susanh_ding@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696;

paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)