(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+'
issue-level rating to Noble Holding International Ltd.'s (an indirect wholly
owned subsidiary of Baar, Switzerland-based Noble Corp. ) proposed $1.2
billion senior unsecured notes. The notes will be guaranteed by Noble
Corporation, a Caymans Island-based company (Noble-Cayman) and a direct wholly
owned subsidiary of Noble Corp. Noble intends to use the net proceeds from this
offering to repay outstanding indebtedness of Noble-Cayman's revolving credit
facilities and for general corporate purposes, including its capital spending
program.
The ratings on Noble Corp. incorporate the company's "strong" competitive
position (as our criteria define the term) in the offshore petroleum contract
drilling industry. This results from Noble's geographically diversified fleet
of premium, internationally deployed rigs and strong backlog. The ratings also
reflect our belief that the company is pursuing a more aggressive financial
policy, because it will likely need to partially finance its heavy capital
spending program with additional debt, whereas in the past, it has largely
spent within its cash flow generation. The ratings also incorporate the
company's significant near-term capital expenditure plans, credit measures
that are weaker than historical levels, and the overall risks inherent in the
highly cyclical, volatile, and capital-intensive industry.
(For the corporate rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Noble Corp.,
published on Jan. 4, 2012, on Ratings Direct).
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Noble Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
New Rating
Noble Holding International Ltd.
$1.2 bil sr unsec notes BBB+
Primary Credit Analyst: Susan H Ding, New York (1) 212-438-1332;
susanh_ding@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696;
paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com
