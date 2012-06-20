June 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three and affirmed 13 classes issued by Morgan Stanley Capital I 2005-RR6 (MSCI 2005-RR6). The affirmations to the senior notes are a result of principal amortization offsetting the negative credit migration of the underlying collateral. The downgrades are a result of increased principal losses on the underlying portfolio. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in July 2011, approximately 21.3% of the collateral has been downgraded and 7% has been upgraded. Currently, 51.7% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 41.2% has a rating in the 'CCC' rating category or lower, compared to 38.5% and 23%, respectively, at last rating action. Over this period, the class A-2 notes have been paid in full and the class A-3 notes have received $33.9 million in paydowns. As of the May 24, 2012 trustee report, the underlying collateral has experienced $15 million in losses since issuance; an increase from $8.8 million at the last rating action. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. Based on this analysis, the credit enhancement for the class A-3 notes is consistent with the current rating of the notes. For the classes A-J through K notes, Fitch analyzed the class' sensitivity to the default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon default, the class A-J have been affirmed at 'CCCsf', indicating that default is possible. Similarly, the class B notes have been downgraded and the class C through K notes affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. The class L notes have experienced principal losses of approximately 61.9% of their original balance while the class M and N notes have experienced complete principal losses. Thus, the class L notes have been downgraded and the class M and N notes affirmed at 'Dsf'. The Negative Outlook on the class A-3 notes reflects Fitch's expectation that underlying commercial mortgage backed security (CMBS) loans will continue to face refinance risk at maturity. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. MSCI 2005-RR6 is a static collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on Oct. 15, 2005. The current portfolio consists of 57 bonds from 38 CMBS transactions of which 88% were issued in 2002 and earlier and 12% were issued between 2003 and 2005. Fitch has taken the following action as indicated: --$48,085,393 class A-3-FL notes affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$88,598,139 class A-3-FX notes affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$50,061,000 class A-J notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; --$27,498,000 class B notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; --$14,102,000 class C notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$2,115,000 class D notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$8,461,000 class E notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$4,231,000 class F notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$6,346,000 class G notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$7,050,000 class H notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$2,821,000 class J notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$2,820,000 class K notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$537,256 class L notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; --Class M notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --Class N notes affirmed at 'Dsf'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs here (New York Ratings Team)