Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the National rating of Turkiye Petrol
Rafinerileri A.S. (Tupras) to 'AA+(tur)' from 'AAA(tur)'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The rating action follow Fitch's upgrade of Turkey's Sovereign Rating and
Country Ceiling to 'BBB-' and to 'BBB', respectively (see "Fitch Upgrades Turkey
to Investment Grade"; dated 5 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) and the
subsequent recalibration of the Turkish National ratings scale.
