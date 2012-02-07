(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - -- Defense spending cuts are likely to result in modestly lower revenues, earnings, and cash flow for Lockheed Martin over the next few years. We expect the company to continue to return most excess cash to shareholders.

-- We are affirming our ratings on the U.S.-based defense contractor.

-- We are also revising the outlook to negative from stable to reflect our concerns about financial pressures from cuts in defense spending, a wider pension deficit, and substantial shareholder rewards.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings on Lockheed Martin Corp., including the 'A-' corporate credit rating, and revised the outlook to negative from stable. "The outlook revision reflects our expectations that lower defense spending will result in a modest decline in revenues, earnings, and cash flow over the next few years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher DeNicolo. Following almost a decade of material increases in defense spending, efforts to reduce the huge federal deficit will result in reduced defense spending for the foreseeable future. The Budget Control Act of 2011 requires more than $450 billion in cuts to previously planned defense spending over the next 10 years. "Although cash flow likely will remain substantial, in recent years dividends and share repurchases have exceeded free cash flow," Mr. DeNicolo said. "If this continues, credit protection measures could decline to levels that no longer support the current rating." Standard & Poor's also expects the company to make large contributions to address significant post-retirement obligations (mostly pensions), which increased $3 billion at the end of 2011. However, the company can recover most of these costs over time through its government contracts; our ratio adjustments assume they recover 50%. The ratings on Bethesda, Md.-based Lockheed Martin reflect the company's position as the largest defense contractor worldwide, a healthy contractual backlog, solid cash generation, and strong liquidity. We assess the company's business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "intermediate" under our criteria. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

