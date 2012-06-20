BRIEF-Tesla Inc quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Tesla Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2mdjh1d
June 20 Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV WALMEXV.MX: * Says updates growth plans for 2012 * De Mexico says expects to open 325 to 335 stores in 2012 * De Mexico says total investment for year will be 17.48 billion pesos * De Mexico says plan changes due to company now taking extra steps to open
stores
Please click on the link below for Tesla Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2mdjh1d
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The S&P 500 ended modestly weaker on Wednesday, holding losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting kept alive a potential near-term rate hike, while DuPont shares helped the Dow eke out an all-time high for a ninth straight session.