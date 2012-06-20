(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 20 - Overview

-- U.S. sales and marketing agency Acosta announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mosaic Sales Solutions for $300 million.

-- Although debt funded, this acquisition only results in a modest increase in debt leverage and we believe it is largely complementary to Acosta, providing a good platform for growth.

-- We are assigning Acosta's proposed $300 million tranche C senior secured term loan a 'B+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating. In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that the company's financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged, with limited improvement over the intermediate term. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Acosta Inc., including its 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. We also assigned the company's proposed $300 million tranche C senior secured term loan a 'B+' debt issue rating with a recovery rating of '3'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The senior secured credit facility also consists of a $985 million term loan B and a $90 million revolving credit facility. We affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on that debt and the '3' recovery rating remains unchanged. Rationale The ratings reflect Acosta's "satisfactory" business risk profile, combined with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We view Acosta's business risk profile as satisfactory due to favorable industry dynamics and our belief that it will grow sales and profits as consumer packaged-good (CPG) producers will increase outsourcing of sales and marketing functions. Although the Mosaic acquisition will be debt funded, we expect pro forma credit protection measures to remain in line with the indicative ratios for the 'B+' rating, with pro forma total debt/EBITDA of 6.4x for the 12 months ended April 2012. We believe the Mosaic acquisition is largely complementary to Acosta's product offerings and enhances its capabilities with services such as experiential marketing and digital services. This provides a good platform for sales growth as Acosta can offer its clients an expanded set of marketing solutions. However, Mosaic's profit margins are somewhat lower than those of Acosta given the higher labor costs, but overall profitability remains solid, with operating margin remaining about 20%. We expect Acosta to continue to benefit from CPG companies outsourcing sales and marketing functions. In our assessment, Acosta's services are more cost-efficient and cost-effective than CPG companies keeping those functions entirely in-house. These positive industry fundamentals should continue to support sales and profit growth. Moreover, we also anticipate modest food inflation and higher volumes with existing clients due to increases in size and transaction volume contributing to higher sales. We expect sales growth to remain healthy in fiscal 2013 because of new clients and expanding services to existing clients following similar historical trends. Our base-case assumptions for fiscal 2013 include:

-- Revenue growth in the high-single digits;

-- EBITDA growth in the high-single digits, despite higher expenses to support sales growth; and

-- Healthy free cash flow conversion of about 30% of EBITDA, given Acosta's limited need for working capital or fixed capital investment. Given the Mosaic acquisition, we expect Acosta's financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged, with limited improvement over the intermediate term. We expect the company to continue to use a portion of the free cash flow to reduce debt, leading to modest improvement of debt leverage toward the mid-5x area and interest coverage toward the mid-2x area by the end of fiscal 2013. Liquidity We view Acosta's liquidity as "adequate" and we expect the company's sources of liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity will include available borrowings on its proposed $90 million revolving credit facility and funds from operations. Its uses, we expect, will be a modest amount of capital spending, a very small amount for working capital, 1% annual amortizations of its term loan, and an excess cash flow sweep payment. The company is generally cash flow positive every quarter throughout its fiscal year. We also anticipate that Acosta will convert between 30% to 40% of its EBITDA to free cash flow. Relevant aspects of Acosta's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We see coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years;

-- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a meaningful decline in EBITDA;

-- We anticipate that the company will have adequate headroom over maintenance financial covenants; and

-- No meaningful near-term maturities. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on the company's $1.375 billion senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $300 million tranche C term loan, $985 million term loan B and $90 million revolving credit facility, is 'B+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Acosta, to be published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable ratings outlook reflects our belief that the company's financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged with limited improvement over the intermediate term, limiting a possible upgrade. However, we may consider an upgrade if leverage falls below 5x on a sustained basis. This could occur if sales grow 15% while selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense growth is slow, at 2% to 3%. Conversely, although we currently anticipate steady improvements in operating performance, any declines in profitability leading to leverage exceeding 7x could trigger a negative reassessment of the rating. This could occur if sales growth slows to 5%, while SG&A grows at about the same pace. A more aggressive financial policy could also trigger a downgrade, including a dividend recapitalization that could cause debt leverage to exceed 7x. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Acosta Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Acosta Inc. Senior Secured US$300 mil term ln C bank ln due 2018 B+

