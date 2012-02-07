(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Golden Credit Card Trust's series 2012-2 issuance is an ABS securitization backed by the ownership interest in a revolving pool of Canadian dollar-denominated MasterCard and VISA credit card receivables generated by accounts originated by Royal Bank of Canada.

-- We assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the senior notes.

-- The preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's proposed credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to Golden Credit Card Trust's credit card receivables-backed senior notes series 2012-2 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by the ownership interest in a revolving pool of Canadian dollar-denominated MasterCard and VISA credit card receivables generated by accounts originated by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The preliminary rating is based on information as of Feb. 7, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The preliminary rating reflects:

-- Our view that the proposed 4.5% credit support provided by the subordinated notes is sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 3.75%-5.75% base-case loss rate assumption, 29.0%-31.0% base-case payment rate assumption, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 2.25%-4.25% purchase rate assumption. In addition, we used stressed excess spread assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, the proposed credit support is commensurate with the preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating on the senior notes. All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria and assumptions for credit card securitizations (see "General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations," published April 19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS," published Sept. 14, 2011).

-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all else being equal, the preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating on the senior notes will remain within one rating category of the assigned preliminary rating in the next 12 months, based on our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).

-- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral loan pool based on our economic forecast, the trust portfolio's historical performance, and the collateral characteristics.

-- Our view of RBC's ('AA-/Stable/A-1+') origination and servicing experience, and our opinion of the quality and consistency of its account origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general operational practices.

-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments by Jan. 15, 2019, the prescription date, based on stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating.

-- The transaction's proposed payment structure, cash flow mechanics, and legal structure.

-- A currency and interest rate swap with RBC, which contains provisions in the swap documents that are consistent with our counterparty criteria for 'AAA (sf)' rated transactions (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

-- Structured Finance Criteria for Canadian Special-Purpose Entities, published Aug. 26, 2002. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Golden Credit Card Trust - Series 2012-2 Class Rating Interest Amount

rate(i) (mil. $)(ii) Senior notes AAA (sf) Fixed TBD Subordinated notes NR Fixed TBD (i)The actual interest rates will be determined on the pricing date. (ii)The senior notes will be denominated in U.S. dollars. The subordinated notes will be denominated in Canadian dollars. NR--Not rated. TBD--To be determined. Primary Credit Analyst: Carl Neff, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2556;

