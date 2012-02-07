(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has published a new report featuring the top 10
questions in the U.S. high yield retail sector. Fitch hosted a number of
investor meetings and a New York roundtable in January in conjunction with the
launch of its 'High Yield Retail Checkout,' a comprehensive profile of 25 high
yield retailers. The top 10 questions below highlight the topics most frequently
addressed by Fitch analysts:
1. What is the outlook for Sears, and how long will its liquidity hold up?
2. Following your recent downgrade of SUPERVALU, how do you assess the company's
prospects?
3. What is Fitch's view of Rite Aid in light of the recent stabilization in its
operating trends?
4. How well positioned is Claire's for its upcoming refinancing needs?
5. What is Fitch's view of Gymboree, in light of its challenges in 2011?
6. Does Fitch expect Michael's Stores' credit profile will continue to improve?
7. How resilient is Yankee Candle in view of its high leverage?
8. Given that Levi's margins have been under pressure, at what point would you
consider taking a negative rating action?
9. How does Fitch assess J.Crew's business and credit profile following its
recent fashion miss?
10. What are Toys 'R' Us's prospects, given its position as the sole remaining
brick-and-mortar specialty toy retailer?
The report, 'Top Ten Questions in the High Yield Retail Sector,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
