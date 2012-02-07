(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has published a new report featuring the top 10 questions in the U.S. high yield retail sector. Fitch hosted a number of investor meetings and a New York roundtable in January in conjunction with the launch of its 'High Yield Retail Checkout,' a comprehensive profile of 25 high yield retailers. The top 10 questions below highlight the topics most frequently addressed by Fitch analysts: 1. What is the outlook for Sears, and how long will its liquidity hold up? 2. Following your recent downgrade of SUPERVALU, how do you assess the company's prospects? 3. What is Fitch's view of Rite Aid in light of the recent stabilization in its operating trends? 4. How well positioned is Claire's for its upcoming refinancing needs? 5. What is Fitch's view of Gymboree, in light of its challenges in 2011? 6. Does Fitch expect Michael's Stores' credit profile will continue to improve? 7. How resilient is Yankee Candle in view of its high leverage? 8. Given that Levi's margins have been under pressure, at what point would you consider taking a negative rating action? 9. How does Fitch assess J.Crew's business and credit profile following its recent fashion miss? 10. What are Toys 'R' Us's prospects, given its position as the sole remaining brick-and-mortar specialty toy retailer? The report, 'Top Ten Questions in the High Yield Retail Sector,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Kristi Broderick Senior Director +1-312-368-3140 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Sorting Out the High Yield Retailers', Feb. 26, 2012; --'High Yield Retail Checkout' Jan. 12, 2012; --'U.S. Retail Stats Quarterly', Jan. 13, 2012; --'2012 Outlook: U.S. Retail', Nov. 22, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Top Ten Questions in the High Yield Retail Sector Segmenting the High Yield Retailers High Yield Retail Checkout -- Amended U.S. Retail Stats Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2011 Review 2012 Outlook: U.S. Retail -- Muddling Through in Maturity (New York Ratings Team)